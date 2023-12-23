Anthony Joshua is determined to start Christmas early when he returns to the ring to face Otto Wallin tonight. The British former heavyweight world champion will take on the ‘All In’ Swedish fighter in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of a bumper double bill that will also see Deontay Wilder face Joseph Parker.
The winners of the two fights are expected to eventually face each other next year in a world title eliminator match, to earn the right to face either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk for the championship belts.
Joshua has already won twice this year, knocking out Robert Helenius in his most recent outing. The Brit recorded two wins against Wallin as an amateur but his opponent’s only defeat in 27 fights as a professional came against Fury on points in 2019.
Express Sport has everything you need to know to watch tonight’s big fight.
When is the fight?
Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin takes place tonight (Saturday, December 23) art the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The undercard will get underway at 5pm UK time with ring walks for the main event expected to begin from around 10.30pm.
How to watch
Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin will be shown exclusively live on DAZN Pay Per View, with the premium event coverage starting at 7pm UK time.
The event will cost £19.99 to watch on live on DAZN.com or through the DAZN app.
What’s on the undercard?
Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin – Heavyweight
Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker – Heavyweight
Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur – For Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title
Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller – Heavyweight
Jai Opetaia v Ellis Zorro – For Opetaia’s IBF cruiserweight title
Filip Hrgovic v Mark de Mori – Heavyweight
Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agit Kabayel – For Kabayel’s European heavyweight title
Frank Sanchez v Junior Fa – Heavyweight
What has been said?
Anthony Joshua’s new teammate Leigh Wood insists that the Brit will be ‘clear and decisive’ in his approach to fighting Wallin, after working with trainer Ben Davison.
Wood told Boxing News: “The approach he’s got with Ben, he’s like a sponge – he’s absorbing all the information.
“He’s on the right path, and I can’t wait for his fight in December. I think you will see AJ be more clear and decisive with what he’s doing in there, because I feel like he’ll know what he needs to do.
“Without a shadow of a doubt, it’s an AJ knockout [against Wallin].”