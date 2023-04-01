Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin undercard – Full line-up and schedule ahead of fight

5 total views

In the co-main Felix Cash battles it out with Matteo Signani for the European middleweight title while his fierce rival Austin Williams squares off against River Wilson-Bent two fights before as they look to set up the long-awaited grudge match.

Between both clashes British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley goes toe to toe with America’s Michael Polite Coffie for a WBA world ranking. Meanwhile, up-and-comers Campbell Hatton, John Hedges and Peter Kadiru all feature as well.

DAZN has a number of subscription options starting from £9.99 a month. Joshua vs Franklin can be live-streamed via the broadcaster’s app and website on all good internet-connected devices.

All of the action is being broadcasted on DAZN with their coverage starting from 7pm. The event is not a pay-per-view attraction but will require viewers to sign up for the streaming service in order to view it.

Quotes

Joshua: “I like making money, straight up, this is a prize-fighting sport. People question if my head is in the game. I’ve been broke my family’s been broke, so I know what this means. I do it because I’m good at it, I hustle hard. When this is all said and done, nobody will care about me anymore so I’ve got to make the most of it while I’m here.

“So many fighters go to the gym every day, but it is different when you put your heart into it and I had to get rid of some distractions and things in my life to put my heart back into the game.”

Franklin: “I’ve always been confident in myself. I never lacked in confidence. But I’ve just been working, I got home and got right back in the gym [after the Whyte fight].

“It was a messed up fight so I’ve just been in the gym working, waiting. I feel like I won the fight 7-5 from what I watched, but it’s boxing. I won’t cry about it, I know how that stuff goes. So it was just back to the drawing board for me, trying to get back in shape and look for different aspects, different ways to attack, different points to my game and just overall improvement.”