Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin radio coverage – How to listen to heavyweight fight | Boxing | Sport

Anthony Joshua takes on Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena, London tonight. Cornered by new head trainer Derrick James, the Watford powerhouse has vowed to bring back his ‘old self’ and return to winning ways.

A victory opens doors to blockbuster showdowns against Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Meanwhile, a loss surely puts an end to AJ’s hopes of becoming a three-time world heavyweight champion. Radio coverage Franklin vs Joshua can be listened to for free on talkSPORT with coverage set to begin at 7.30pm over on talkSPORT 2 before switching over to talkSPORT at 9PM. All of the action can be followed via the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

TV coverage For those wanting to watch every punch DAZN has you covered. Their coverage starts slightly early at 7pm. The event is not a pay-per-view attraction but will require viewers to sign up for the streaming service in order to view it. DAZN has a number of subscription options starting from £9.99 a month. Fight times The undercard gets underway at 6pm with the main event following at around 10.30pm.

Quotes Joshua: “If Franklin possesses certain weaknesses, I’ll be able to exploit them. It has been difficult over the past few fights to exploit people’s weaknesses because they’re very difficult to catch and pin down but hopefully I’ll be able to exploit Franklin’s weaknesses and show some of my old self. “At a certain level, it’s hard to go into the ring and knock someone out within like ten seconds. There’s a process to getting that knockout and you have to be disciplined. I understand, there’s high expectations. People put their own expectations on other people. People put me in high regard – that’s where the pressure comes from, me having to deliver. I understand that and I’ll do my best for sure.” Franklin: “I respect him as a man. I respect all fighters. When people talk s*** we talk it back. I’m a fan of the sport. I’ve been a fan of the sport for a long time, way before I ever thought we’d get this fight. I feel like all boxers need a little bit of respect. It’s a tough sport, it’s a real brutal sport and some of us don’t make it out of that ring.”









