Saturday, April 1, 2023
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin LIVE: AJ’s career on the line in must-win fight

Tonight is the night. Anthony Joshua returns to action tonight at the O2 Arena in London, headlining a nine-match bill against Jermaine Franklin.

The 33-year-old is under more pressure than he ever has been in his career ahead of a bout that he will consider a must-win.

Joshua enters the ring after losing three of his last five fights, including the last two against Oleksandr Usyk.

And his opponent on the banks of the River Thames will pose a tough test after Franklin dazzled viewers against Dillian Whyte in November.

Joshua will know that the clash could reignite his hopes of becoming a three-time world heavyweight champion or spell the end of his career.

Felix Cash faces Matteo Signani for the European middleweight championship in the co-main event.

The undercard gets underway at 6pm, with Joshua vs Franklin expected to commence at around 10:30pm.

NewsDay provides LIVE updates throughout fight night…

 

