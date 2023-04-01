Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin highlights: How to re-watch full fight for free | Boxing | Sport

3 total views
Anthony Joshua faces Jermaine Franklin in a must-win encounter with American Jermaine Franklin on Saturday night, with a shock loss potentially signalling the end of his career at the top of the heavyweight division.
Joshua returns to the ring for the first time following his upsetting second successive defeat in a row to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia, which has left his heavyweight dreams on the brink. Prior to his fight with the Ukrainian, he had been tipped to face Tyson Fury in what would have been a mammoth ‘Battle of Britain’ bout to seal the undisputed heavyweight king.
But the Watford-born star is now back to square one and knows only victory will do against the unfancied Franklin at the O2 Arena in London this weekend. AJ heads into the fight as firm favourite with the American coming off the back of a majority decision defeat to Dillian Whyte.
So, it’s all on the line for Joshua this weekend. Defeat could be game over, while victory may potentially propel him to a possible fight with the Gypsy King, which previously had been years in the making. It’s one boxing fans won’t want to miss, but on the off chance that’s the case, Express Sport below has given you the lowdown on how you can watch the full fight for free following Saturday’s conclusion.
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin full-fight TV highlights
The decisive fight will be shown live exclusively on DAZN, and fans won’t have to fork out for an additional pay-per-view sum to watch the bout in London. But if you’re not signed up already, you’ll have to pay a subscription fee for the streaming service, which comes in at £9.99 per month. DAZN can be found on Sky on channel 429.
But if you’re in the unlucky situation where you can’t watch the showdown live, then fear not as here is how you can re-catch the fight in full. Just like normal on the streaming service, you can watch the full card highlights on-demand on DAZN GB, in HD and on any device. The replay will also be shown on DAZN’s YouTube channel.
Boxing fans, especially those of Joshua, will be watching with some nerves given what is at stake. And Johnny Nelson has ramped up the pressure on the Brit ahead of the Franklin fight. He has admitted that AJ should retire from boxing if he falls to a third straight defeat.
Speaking to Sky Sports News, Nelson said: “If Anthony Joshua loses, he jacks in. If he doesn’t jack in, he should jack in, because it’s a hard mountain to climb, especially when you’ve had the success and the heights that he’s had. So he can’t afford to lose, that’s a must.”