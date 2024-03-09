Boxing fans furiously slammed the Knockout Chaos event in Saudi Arabia after the highly-anticipated clash between Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua was delayed. Joshua is preparing for a fierce crossover showdown with Ngannou, who impressed on his professional boxing debut against rival Tyson Fury last year.

Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua was set to clash with Ngannou late on Friday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The lucrative fight, which is the focus of the sporting world, was set to get underway at 11:20 pm GMT – which was at around 2:20 am local time.

However, the co-main event between Zhilei Zhang and former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker hadn’t even got underway by 11 pm GMT. As a result, boxing fans around the world were disappointed and angry with the number of delays that led to the card over-running – with one saying: “Run time on this card is taking the p***, hurry up!”

“[The] amount of time between fights is a joke here,” added another. Another chirped: “Birds will be chirping by the time Joshua and Ngannou are in the ring.”