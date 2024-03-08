Anthony Joshua’s quest to get back into the heavyweight title picture continues against former UFC star Francis Ngannou. After two crushing defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, the 34-year-old has won his last three fights but will now face one of his toughest challengers yet.
Following his impressive boxing debut against Tyson Fury, Ngannou, who many felt should have been declared the winner, is aiming for the first victory of his boxing career at just the second attempt. The Cameroonian dropped ‘The Gypsy King’ during their bout as his impressive power and poise caused the WBC Heavyweight champion plenty of problems.
The former UFC Heavyweight champion plans to do the same to AJ, but the Brit possesses plenty of his own power and he will aim to use his experience in the four-sided ring to his advantage. It promises to be a physical and hard-hitting bout with both fighters likely to search for a crucial knockout blow.
However, before the heavyweight boxers square off in Friday’s main event, eight bouts have been scheduled for the undercard. One contest includes one of Joshua’s former opponents Joseph Parker, who AJ defeated by unanimous decision in March 2018 to keep his undefeated streak intact.
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou undercard (Subject to change)
The undercard is set to start at approximately 4 p.m. GMT with the ring walks for the main event due to commence around 10 p.m GMT.
Daily Express Sport has all the details you need to ensure you can catch all the matches on another night of pulsating boxing action.
Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker – for the WBO interim heavyweight title
Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball – for the WBC featherweight title
Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne
Jack McGann vs Louis Greene
Andrii Novytskyi vs Juan Torres
Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena
Ziyad Almaayouf vs Christian Lopes Flores
Roman Fury vs Martin Svarc
When is Joshua vs Ngannou taking place?
Joshua vs Ngannou will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 8. The event will be held on a Friday instead of the traditional Saturday due to the F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix being held over the same weekend at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The 10-round heavyweight clash will be broadcast on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and also on DAZN PPV around the world.
Ahead of the highly-anticipated contest, Joshua said: “He brings two arms, a body, but his mind is different to everyone else. In terms of his frame and make-up, I’ve seen people like him many times before. My main focus is Ngannou and getting through an intense training camp. I have got to take his mind and his spirit, it will be explosive. We can both trade and it will be a good fight.”