Anthony Joshua’s quest to get back into the heavyweight title picture continues against former UFC star Francis Ngannou. After two crushing defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, the 34-year-old has won his last three fights but will now face one of his toughest challengers yet.

Following his impressive boxing debut against Tyson Fury, Ngannou, who many felt should have been declared the winner, is aiming for the first victory of his boxing career at just the second attempt. The Cameroonian dropped ‘The Gypsy King’ during their bout as his impressive power and poise caused the WBC Heavyweight champion plenty of problems.

The former UFC Heavyweight champion plans to do the same to AJ, but the Brit possesses plenty of his own power and he will aim to use his experience in the four-sided ring to his advantage. It promises to be a physical and hard-hitting bout with both fighters likely to search for a crucial knockout blow.

However, before the heavyweight boxers square off in Friday’s main event, eight bouts have been scheduled for the undercard. One contest includes one of Joshua’s former opponents Joseph Parker, who AJ defeated by unanimous decision in March 2018 to keep his undefeated streak intact.