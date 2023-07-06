



Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte has finally been made official for August 12 at the O2 Arena, London. The fight will be shown live and exclusive on DAZN PPV at a cost of £26.99 plus the usual membership costs for existing customers.

Negotiations hit a snag last month when Whyte expressed concerns about a one-sided rematch clause in Joshua’s favour which was inserted into the initial contract. For a time it seemed as though the clause would derail the fight, however, it was later removed at AJ’s request and both fighters have since signed their sides of the deal. The pair first fought each other back in the amateurs 14 years ago with Whyte coming out the victor on points. When they squared off in the paid ranks six years later though it would be a completely different story. That night, also at the O2 Arena, Joshua would complete his revenge by stopping his fierce rival in the seventh round. Now, with both men looking to claw their way back into title contention they throw down in a rubber match with more than just pride on the line.

“I’ve been clear that my plan is to be active this year,” said Joshua. “August 12 is the date, I’ll be ready to fight. I look forward to dealing with business.”



“I’m looking forward to returning to the London O2 on August 12 and going to war,” said Whyte. “It’s 1-1 so this is the decider!”

“I can’t quite believe this fight is happening and there was absolutely no stopping either man,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “The rivalry runs deep and there is something about these two where they will never back down from each other. “At times it may have looked like a game of bluff but now we are set and with everything that’s on the line this is an absolute must win for both. Just like the first time at The O2, get ready for fireworks August 12 and a huge night of boxing live on DAZN.”



“It is great to have Anthony Joshua back fighting on the platform so soon after his fight in April,” said Joseph Markowski, CEO North America, DAZN Group. “We want ‘AJ’ in the biggest fights and in Dillian Whyte this is a massive one – reigniting a feud that has bubbled away for well over a decade. “August 12 promises to be fireworks. Watch a night of all out action, live and exclusive on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland.” General sale tickets can be purchased via Stage Front and AXS from 9am on Monday July 10 with Matchroom Fight Pass members as well as O2 and Virgin Media customers able to get their hands on tickets a couple of days before.





