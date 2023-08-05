



Anthony Joshua’s fight with Dillian Whyte has now been cancelled after an ‘adverse finding’ in an anti-doping sample provided by the latter. The bout was scheduled to take place at the O2 Arena in London on August 12, with both boxers keen to settle the score with their rival.

A statement from promoter Matchroom read: “Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol. “In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted. Further information on the event will follow.” Promoter Eddie Hearn quickly took to Twitter after the statement was released about Whyte’s potential doping violation, tweeting to his 1.1million followers: “BREAKING…more updates to follow shortly.”

It remains to be seen whether Joshua will still look to compete in London later this month, with Filip Hrgovic due to take on Demsey McKean on the undercard of the event. However, Joshua could continue to train and wait for a potential bout in the Middle East further down the line. Joshua has been hoping that a victory over Whyte would provide him with a stepping stone to go on and face Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia later this year, with a total of $60million up for grabs in an event that is likely to take place in December/January.

The 33-year-old is desperate to get his career back on track and make his way back up the heavyweight ladder following back to back defeats at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua managed to bounce back against Jermaine Franklin in April, but the performance left plenty to desired and expected the two-time heavyweight champion to knockout his opponent, rather than winning via a unanimous decision. Whyte was regarded as the next step up, but The Body Snatcher has left many pondering whether a rematch will ever be on the cards now.





