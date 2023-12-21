



Eddie Hearn has denied reports claiming that Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have signed a two-fight deal to face each other after their respective bouts this weekend. The pair are set to square off against different opponents on the same card in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night as Joshua goes toe to toe with Otto Wallin and Wilder trades leather with Joseph Parker.

Boxing fans had been promised a blockbuster showdown between the heavyweight giants at the back end of the year but both parties were unable to come to an agreement in 2023. The plan is now to stage a contest between Wilder and Joshua early next year provided they beat their foes on December 23. It seemed that a monumental step in the right direction had been made when esteemed boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported earlier this week that Wilder and Joshua had agreed terms for a two-fight deal. According to Rafael, Wilder and Joshua’s representatives met with Saudi officials this week, agreed on all terms and received contracts, which are expected to be signed by the two boxers before they enter the ring on Saturday.

However, at the final press conference on Thursday Hearn insisted that “nothing” has been agreed. “No, not at all,” he said. “I worry for Deontay Wilder in [his] fight, and anything can happen in our fight as well. Nothing agreed, and all irrelevant until Saturday night has finished.” Wilder said of Joshua earlier in the press conference: “Honestly I see a man that’s been focusing on the task that lies at hand. I’m not in his head, so I can’t speak for him. A lot of people have asked me about his mannerisms, his demeanour, the way he’s been reacting to the media and the questions about me.

“I can’t speak for him. We’re on the outside looking in. We’ll see. He has a big task to complete; I have one as well. When it’s all over, we can talk about it.” In a similar vein, Joshua added: “Pure focus on Saturday, that’s where my heart, soul and every cell in my body is focused. I wanna perform well. I put that pressure on myself; of course, I’m tense. I wanna hurt my opponent.”





Source link