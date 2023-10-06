Anthony Joshua may have no choice but to fight Filip Hrgovic instead of Deontay Wilder due to the fight agreement between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn had confirmed plans to fight Wilder, but an agreement has been delayed due to IBF regulations.

Fury and Usyk have a loose date of Dec. 23 for their heavyweight fight, although it could take place early next year in Saudi Arabia.

Hrgovic is meant to be fighting Usyk next, but the agreed fight with Fury has put that bout in jeopardy. According to ESPN, The IBF sent a letter to both Fury and Usyk’s camps stating that the winner of their undisputed heavyweight world title fight will have to defend their belts against mandatory challenger Hrgovic next.

However, both Usyk and Fury reportedly have a two-way rematch clause signed into their contracts, meaning the eventual loser can trigger a second fight if desired. If a rematch took place then Hrgovic would be ordered to fight the next highest challenger in the IBF rankings, a position currently held by Joshua.