One half of a proposed blockbuster boxing fight night that has captured the imagination, as well as headlines, this week may be in jeopardy.

According to iFLTV, promoter Eddie Hearn had suggested two mega heavyweight bouts involving four of the sport’s biggest names could take place on the very same night in Saudi Arabia in December. The suggestion being that Tyson Fury could finally face Oleksandr Usyk in a unprecedented unification heavyweight title match. And on the same card Anthony Joshua and power puncher Deontay Wilder could clash in an potentially explosive showdown.

However, Saudi promoter Amer Abdallah has said that Joshua will be granted the chance to fight in the summer before a possible bout with Wilder at the end of the year. But any bout with the ‘Bronze Bomber’ will be off the table should AJ choose to step into the ring this summer and lose.

When the suggestion of a pre-Wilder fight was put to Abdullah, he said: “Of course, we would. Whether AJ wants to take a tune-up fight and his management thinks it’s good for him or whether he wants to go back down to Texas to work a bit longer with his new trainer.

“This is the business side of the sport. If he takes a tune-up fight, he’s got to win the fight. It’s not interesting to us if he comes off a loss. So he’s got to win the fight.”

JUST IN: Sadio Mane punch cost more than Anthony Joshua and Floyd Mayweather get paid per hit