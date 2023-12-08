Jarrell Miller believes Anthony Joshua is ‘not a real world champion’ like Tyson Fury as he has never successfully defended his titles in America. AJ has only boxed across the pond once in a losing effort to short-notice replacement Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden, New York.

The Mexican-American puncher was stepping in for Miller, who had failed a pre-fight drugs test for three separate performance enhancers ahead of his scheduled clash with Joshua back in 2019. Miller was issued with a six-month suspension by the WBA and was then handed a further two-year ban by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for failing another drug test before his next bout with Jerry Forrest.

He has since returned to the ring and is now campaigning for a bout with the Watford powerhouse. But he will have to get past Daniel Dubois first, who he is set to face on the ‘Day of Reckoning’ card in Saudi Arabia, headlined by Joshua and Otto Wallin.

“AJ’s a punk b****. Eddie Hearn has been protecting him long enough,” Miller told Boxing News. “It’s about time he came back to America. He came to America, Andy Ruiz – I call him Taco Bell, not racist because I’m half Mexican – whooped his ass and he has not been back since.