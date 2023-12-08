Jarrell Miller believes Anthony Joshua is ‘not a real world champion’ like Tyson Fury as he has never successfully defended his titles in America. AJ has only boxed across the pond once in a losing effort to short-notice replacement Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden, New York.
The Mexican-American puncher was stepping in for Miller, who had failed a pre-fight drugs test for three separate performance enhancers ahead of his scheduled clash with Joshua back in 2019. Miller was issued with a six-month suspension by the WBA and was then handed a further two-year ban by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for failing another drug test before his next bout with Jerry Forrest.
He has since returned to the ring and is now campaigning for a bout with the Watford powerhouse. But he will have to get past Daniel Dubois first, who he is set to face on the ‘Day of Reckoning’ card in Saudi Arabia, headlined by Joshua and Otto Wallin.
“AJ’s a punk b****. Eddie Hearn has been protecting him long enough,” Miller told Boxing News. “It’s about time he came back to America. He came to America, Andy Ruiz – I call him Taco Bell, not racist because I’m half Mexican – whooped his ass and he has not been back since.
“At least give me a chance to knock you out in America at some point. You can’t be a true champion if you come to America, get your ass whooped and never come back. Tyson came to America, conquered and left. He’s a real world champion.”
Fury has fought in America six times, tallying up a record of 5-0-1 stateside including three world title fights. His first bout in the United States came against former cruiserweight world champion Steve Cunningham in 2013, where he rose from the canvas to stop the crafty veteran in round seven.
Five years later, he picked himself up off the deck once again at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles to go all 12 rounds with then-WBC champion Deontay Wilder. Many felt he had done enough to get his hand raised but the judges scored it a draw triggering an iconic trilogy that saw Fury go on to win and defend the green belt in Wilder’s backyard.
In preparation for their rematch Fury took on Tom Schwarz and Wallin in Las Vegas. The Schwarz fight ended up being a routine demolition job for the Gypsy King but Wallin was anything but a walkover. The tricky Swede cut Fury above his right eye and proved to be a sturdy test over 12 rounds.