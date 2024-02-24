Anthony Joshua’s trainer has warned him not to take Francis Ngannou lightly ahead of their fight in Saudi Arabia on March 8. Ngannou almost beat Tyson Fury last year, as the WBC champion climbed back up from the canvas to win via split decision.
“Treat him with the respect,” AJ’s trainer Ben Davison told Sky Sports. “Let’s not lose the sight of it. He had a split-decision loss to Tyson. Straightaway that puts him up among people that have really struggled with Tyson.”
Davison added: “He showed composure, he showed patience, which are all things which become a threat when you can punch like that. I think it’s easier to deal with a puncher when they’re a little bit reckless, a bit gung ho. They’re the novicey side of his game that we thought we would see – a lack of patience, a lack of composure. But those are things that he’s shown. So we’re treating him like a world-class heavyweight.”
Defeating Ngannou, who is used to fighting in the UFC’s octagon, will not be easy for Joshua. Davison continued: “You have got the MMA,” Davison said. “A lot of his knockouts have come from him standing up and his punches etc. So there is a bit to look at in the MMA as well and obviously the 10-round fight with Tyson. The 10-round fight against Tyson’s a big asset to us, I feel.”
Ngannou feels sure he could beat AJ when they meet in the Middle East. He told DAZN that he doubts Joshua can handle punches like Fury did in their bout last year. Ngannou said: “Yeah, I have a doubt about that.
“Tyson showed that he’s very resilient. I saw him come back from knockdowns like you wouldn’t believe. So I think he’s probably one of the most resistant people out there, and that’s not a disrespect to AJ. I don’t believe that AJ would take what Tyson did.”
Ngannou added: “Even going into the fight, I knew that even if I knocked him down, I would not get excited. That would not mean anything because he always comes back.”
The winner between Joshua and Ngannou is expected to face the undisputed world heavyweight champion. That title will be decided in May when Fury faces Usyk, after their initial fight was postponed due to Fury getting a bad cut while sparring.
