“Great performance from AJ, fantastic, but, unfortunately I’ve got bigger fish to fry in Usyk on May 18, then we have a rematch in October. After that, if he’s still available and I’m still available, let’s get it on.”

And according to Fury’s promoter Frank Warren the eagerly anticipated bout could come in 12 months. “Next March, if Tyson does what I believe he’ll do and AJ continues to win, I’m sure that’ll set up a big fight,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s like going back to the late 60s, 70s, that’s what’s happening now. These guys are all fighting each other.”