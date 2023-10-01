“He’s [Joshua] still active,” he added, “When he’s got a date, you’ll see him back out in Dallas, back with Derrick James continuing the work.”

Joshua and Brown have enjoyed a successful relationship over the years which has included recent wins over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius. Speaking earlier this year, Joshua revealed what it’s like to work under the coach.

“I’ve got to work harder and that’s what Derrick does, he’s a hard worker” Joshua said. “I know what sacrifice is, it’s actually gaining. [In the gym] I think ‘is he not seeing that I’m dying here?!’

“But I realize I can’t feel sorry for myself because I’m going to get something out of this. I had to think to myself, what does this mean? He’s trying to get me to a certain level which requires going through torturous methods.”