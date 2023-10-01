Sunday, October 1, 2023
HomeSPORTSBOXINGAnthony Joshua teams up with Tyson Fury's ex-coach as future of trainer...
BOXING

Anthony Joshua teams up with Tyson Fury’s ex-coach as future of trainer becomes clear | Boxing | Sport

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Anthony Joshua teams up with Tyson Fury's ex-coach as future of trainer becomes clear | Boxing | Sport


“He’s [Joshua] still active,” he added, “When he’s got a date, you’ll see him back out in Dallas, back with Derrick James continuing the work.”

Joshua and Brown have enjoyed a successful relationship over the years which has included recent wins over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius. Speaking earlier this year, Joshua revealed what it’s like to work under the coach.

“I’ve got to work harder and that’s what Derrick does, he’s a hard worker” Joshua said. “I know what sacrifice is, it’s actually gaining. [In the gym] I think ‘is he not seeing that I’m dying here?!’

“But I realize I can’t feel sorry for myself because I’m going to get something out of this. I had to think to myself, what does this mean? He’s trying to get me to a certain level which requires going through torturous methods.”



Source link

Previous article
Nigeria@63: President Tinubu Declares Additional N25,000 Pay For Low-Grade Workers
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network