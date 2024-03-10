Former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou was expected to pose a stern test for Joshua after the Cameroonian knocked Fury down en route to a controversial split decision defeat in October. But he proved to be no match for Joshua, who put Ngannou on his backside with a crisp right hand in the first round.

Ngannou made it out of his corner for the second stanza, but he was soon on the canvas again thanks to another big right from the former two-time heavyweight champion. And Joshua showed his ruthless instincts when he closed the show, marching towards Ngannou as the fight resumed and uncorking a thunderous shot that landed flush on the chin and left Ngannou lying motionless on the mat.

A day after the fight, Joshua attended the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix and told Sky Sports on the grid: “In terms of Usyk and Fury I am only a phone call or a tweet away. I’ll fight Fury in his back garden, it does not matter to me; whenever, whoever, it doesn’t matter to me.”