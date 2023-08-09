



Anthony Joshua was relaxed when he received the news that Dillian Whyte had returned “an adverse analytical finding” during anti-doping testing. AJ was informed of the shock developments on Saturday morning but decided he still wanted the show to go ahead so that all of the fighters on the undercard could get paid.

Eddie Hearn was able to draft in seasoned veteran Robert Helenius at short notice after the Nordic Nightmare recorded a knockout victory over Mika Mielonen in Finland last weekend. Now he is set to earn a bumper payday as he bids to inflict another upset on Joshua, who previously lost to late replacement Andy Ruiz Jr in the summer of 2019 after Jarrell Miller also failed a drugs test. But Joshua isn’t holding grudges against his old rival, telling DAZN: “Stuff happens in boxing. It’s not the first time we’ve heard it. “So it’s like ‘okay, well it’s just me now in somebody else’s situation’.

“Other people have had it happen to them, also I’ve had it happen to me in 2019. “So I just kind of said, ‘are we going to cancel or are we going to move forward?’ “Eddie and the team did a great job of finding another opponent. It’s obviously not a pay-per-view show, I know people travelling from America to watch this, it was a great fight. “We have done so much content, I think they should release it! But what can we do? We flip the coin and I just think about what is next.”

Whyte, who served a two-year drugs ban between 2012 and 2014, was previously cleared of a doping violation in 2019 following his victory over Oscar Rivas at the O2 Arena. Now The Body Snatcher has vowed to prove his innocence once again, stating: “I am shocked and devastated to learn of a report by Vada of adverse findings relating to me. I only learned of it this morning and am still reacting to it. “I have also just seen that the fight is being cancelled without having any chance to demonstrate my innocence before the decision was taken. “I can confirm without a shadow of doubt that I have not taken the reported substance, in this camp or at any point in my life. I am completely innocent and ask to be given the time to go through the process of proving this without anybody jumping to conclusions or a trial by media.”

Whyte also apologised to the fans before the show was salvaged, writing: “I insisted on 24/7 Vada testing for this fight, as I have done voluntarily and at my own expense for all of my fights for many, many years. This is not the first time that I have been reported as having an adverse finding for a substance which I have not taken, and as I did last time I will again prove that I am completely innocent. “All I can do is express my extreme disappointment to boxing fans, who will miss out on what was sure to be a great event.” The undercard also features the likes of Derek Chisora vs Gerald Washington plus Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean.





