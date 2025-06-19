



Anthony Joshua is eyeing a comeback later this year, with Deontay Wilder emerging as a potential opponent. The British heavyweight sensation has been out of the ring since his defeat by Daniel Dubois in an IBF title bout last September. ‘AJ’, currently recuperating from elbow surgery, is planning for a Tyson Fury double-bill next year, according to The Mirror, and Wilder is on promoter Eddie Hearn’s radar as a possible match-up. Wilder, 39, is set to step back into the ring against Tyrrell Herndon next week, aiming to bounce back from consecutive losses to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang, amid calls for his retirement.

Hearn said of Joshua fighting Fury: “I don’t see why not. I mean, we’d take that fight in October, November, December. It’s still dangerous. Like someone said to me, oh, you think he’ll be in a dangerous fight? I said, they’re all f***ing dangerous, mate. “We want to fight Fury. And the plan for us is to fight October, November or December, and then fight Tyson twice. Or certainly once. And I can’t see that fight not happening. As long as AJ comes through at the end of the year.” Talks for a blockbuster undisputed heavyweight title fight between Joshua and Wilder fizzled out around 2018, despite both being undefeated at the time.

Hearn is also considering American Jared Anderson, Germany’s Agit Kabayel, and Efe Ajagba as contenders for Joshua’s return to action. Dillian Whyte was a possibility until he was slated to face rising talent Moses Itauma in an August bout in Saudi Arabia. At 35, Joshua has faced setbacks with four losses, including two against Oleksandr Usyk and an earlier defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, anticipates that 2026 could mark Joshua’s retirement from boxing, although he doesn’t dismiss the possibility of an earlier exit if Joshua’s comeback fight in 2025 falls short of expectations. “The proof will be this fight,” Hearn said. “Like I said the other day, 2026 will probably be his last year in the sport.

“But this next fight will tell us everything. You know what I mean? If camp doesn’t go well, if the performance isn’t of the same level, you have to evaluate after each fight. The moment you don’t look good in camp or don’t start sparring well that’s when you have to think about your position. But that’s not happened yet.” Chris Eubank Jr is also set to square off against Conor Benn in a highly anticipated rematch, with potential dates being September 20 or October 4, after the initial September 27 slot was dismissed due to clashes with Premier League football, where Tottenham are hosting Wolves at home.





