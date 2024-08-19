



Johnny Fisher has issued a warning to Anthony Joshua ahead of his upcoming face-off with Daniel Dubois. Fisher, known as ‘The Romford Bull’, delivered an intriguing breakdown of the fight between the two fighters. Despite favouring Joshua for the win, Fisher warned that it won’t be a walk in the park for AJ. In an interview with Seconds Out, the 25-year-old reflected on his own sparring experiences with Dubois, admitting one punch from the 26-year-old left him staggered. Fisher said: “Dubois can seriously whack you – I’ve sparred him loads, the right hands could shake you to your absolute core, like they shake you. I remember I got hit by one, it was like an electric shock going through my body.”

Despite ample respect for Dubois’ strength, Fisher is placing his bets on Joshua emerging with the win. When asked who will take the title, he said: “Definitely Anthony Joshua. But not the margin that people would suspect. I reckon it’s like a 55/60 to a 40/45 split in favour of Anthony Joshua.” “I haven’t sparred Joshua and I know how hard he can hit just from who he’s knocked out and what he’s done to people,” Fisher continued. “But the jab of Dubois as well is like a right hand so – I can’t speak about sparring Joshua, I know that Dubois isn’t no joke and is coming off great ones like Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgović. Hrgović has been a sort of bogey man after the last two to three years, so to deal with him is [good]. “It’s not going to be an easy night for Joshua but one thing that makes me think Joshua will win – the amount of right hands Hrgović hit Dubois with, Joshua if he lands these right hands then it’s going to be night-night.”

Dubois has prepared to face Joshua with victories over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic, after he was knocked out by Oleksandr Usyk in a controversial fight. The British fighter hit Usyk with a punch that was deemed a low blow by referee Luis Pabon – who gave the Ukrainian more time to recover, allowing him to fight back and beat Dubois in the ninth round. Since two consecutive losses to Usyk, Joshua has gone 4-0 with wins against Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou. Joshua and Dubois are set to go head-to-head on Saturday, September 21 at Wembley Stadium, where they’ll be battling it out for the IBF heavyweight title.





