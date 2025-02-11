Bellew, 42, found himself at the centre of a comedy skit on Michael McIntyre’s ‘Big Show’, falling victim to the notorious ‘Send to All’ segment where McIntyre convinces his guests to send an audacious message from their phone to all their contacts.

As part of the prank, McIntyre sent out a text from Bellew’s number claiming: “Just been asked in an interview who’s the person I’ve met with the most punchable face and I said you. Hope you don’t mind.” The message was punctuated with a fist and a blue heart emoji. This trick elicited a variety of humorous responses from sports stars and celebrities.

Jamie Redknapp, an ex-Premier League star, retorted: “Punchable face? Look in the mirror, mate. BTW, I should be punching you for all the free clothes you’ve been asking for.” Meanwhile, Chelsea football legend Frank Lampard jovially reminded Bellew: “Never mind that, you still owe me £20! ” Entertainment personalities like James Corden and comedian Rob Beckett also joined in with their reactions. However, it was Anthony Joshua’s comeback that sparked particular interest.

Unveiling Joshua’s response, McIntyre read aloud the boxer’s succinct and telling retort which started with 11 laughing emojis and ended with three simple words: “I love fighting.” Yet, there were even more surprises to come from the aftermath of this playful escapade. McIntyre capped off the episode by mentioning Bellew’s erstwhile adversary, David Haye.