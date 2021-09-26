SPORTS
Anthony Joshua rushed to hospital after losing to Usyk
Anthony Joshua was taken to hospital for assessment following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.
The British-Nigerian boxer is suspected to have suffered eye socket damage.
Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has revealed that he could not see properly after the ninth round.
By the 10th round, ‘AJ’ was carrying a black and swollen eye, as Usyk continued to batter him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Ukrainian almost knocked him down in the final seconds, but won via unanimous decision 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113.
“He will go to hospital. I don’t know if he has broken his eye socket, it doesn’t look great.
“He said he couldn’t see after the ninth round, obviously he was getting tagged a lot as well.
“His power looked like it had left him, the tank was empty and it was only heart which kept him on his feet in the 12th round,” Hearn said afterwards.
SPORTS
Anthony Joshua breaks his silence after devastating OIeksandr Usyk defeat
Anthony Joshua admitted his world was “crumbling” after his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk last night.
The Brit lost his heavyweight world titles for the second time in four fights after being outclassed by his challenger.
All three judges awarded Usyk a deserved victory as he joined an illustrious group of fighters who have won cruiserweight and heavyweight world titles.
Joshua, who suffered a suspected broken eye socket, embraced his conqueror backstage after the bout before tweeting: “Keep positive even if the world’s crumbling in front of you! London I love you and thank you each and every time!”
Usyk was giving up three inches in height and four in reach, as well as nearly 20lbs in weight, but the former undisputed world cruiserweight champion’s technical acumen came to the fore in an electric atmosphere.
Joshua finished the bout slumped against the ropes as his smaller foe looked for a dramatic finish and while it was not forthcoming, Usyk claimed the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.
Scores of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 were just reward after a near-masterclass from the unbeaten Usyk, who became only the third fighter after Evander Holyfield and David Haye to win world titles at cruiserweight and heavyweight.
Joshua, who was obligated to face WBO mandatory challenger Usyk after a bout against Fury fell through earlier this year, seemed accepting of the result when the scores came as he suffered just the second defeat of his career.
As well as giving up several physical advantages to Joshua, Usyk had to contend with the hostile atmosphere that greeted his entrance to the ring from the 66,267 fans that attended this bout.
But he retained an intense focus throughout and his combination of speed and almost non-stop movement from an awkward southpaw stance befuddled Joshua, whose right eye became increasingly swollen as the fight wore on after a succession of rapid left hands found their mark.
oshua was hurt on several occasions, most notably in the final seconds of the fight as a flurry of punches sent the Briton reeling back to the ropes, just about hanging on from the onslaught before being put out of his misery by the judges.
Usyk, who revealed earlier in the week his new-look shaven head and moustache was a nod to his Cossack ancestry, said via a translator on Sky Sports: “The fight went exactly as I expected it to go.
“There were a couple of moments when Anthony pushed me hard but nothing special. I had no objective to knock him out because my corner pushed me not to do that. At the start, I hit him and tried to knock him out but my trainer said ‘just stop and do your job’.”
The 34-year-old Ukrainian, who won Olympic heavyweight gold at London 2012 the day before Joshua memorably topped the podium in the super-heavyweight category, was slippery and threw in plenty of feints as his opponent tried without much success to establish his jab.
But Usyk reasserted his authority at the start of the second half of the fight, another left hook sending Joshua staggering backwards before regaining his footing. Even at this point it seemed Joshua’s grasp on his titles was slipping.
Another savage left in the ninth drew a nod of appreciation from Joshua, who had developed a welt under one of his eyes. Both combatants seemed to slow down in the championship rounds but Usyk was still noticeably quicker than his foe.
Joshua entered the last round needing at least one or two knockdowns to have an impact on the scorecards but he could not fashion anything and it was Usyk who closed the show as the bell came to his opponent’s rescue.
This was just Usyk’s third fight at heavyweight, having moved up to boxing’s blue riband division two years ago.
A pattern was established as Joshua was unable to get going and he had his head jolted back by a picture-perfect left-cross from Usyk, who upped the ante only to get a warning shot back from the champion.
But it was a fantastic start from the challenger, whose only concern early on was a small cut underneath his right eye, although Joshua got his right hand working in the fifth and sixth rounds, undoubtedly his best in the fight.
SPORTS
Anthony Joshua loses world titles to Oleksandr Usyk after thrilling clash
Anthony Joshua lost his world titles for the second time in four fights as Oleksandr Usyk was crowned heavyweight champion.
Favourite Joshua was on the back foot from the opening bell as Usyk made a fast start to his attempt to become a two-weight world champion.
And the Ukrainian had his rival in trouble at several points in the fight – and almost stopped him in the dying seconds with Joshua finishing the bout backed up on the ropes.
All three judges then awarded the fight to Usyk by scores of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113.
Joshua was defending his three world titles for the second time since snatching them back from Andy Ruiz Jr two years ago.
He had been out the ring since stopping Kubrat Pulev last Christmas – and had been poised to fight fellow world champion Tyson Fury this summer.
But Fury was instead ordered to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time, leaving Joshua to accept the challenge of Usyk.
The Ukrainian bulked up to heavyweight having conquered the cruiserweight division.
He stopped Chazz Witherspoon on his debut in boxing’s premier division before outpointing Derek Chisora behind closed doors.
And 67,000 fans packed into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to see whether he could dethrone Joshua.
The moustachioed challenger entered the arena wearing a space helmet before Joshua jogged to the ring as he took the acclaim of his home crowd.
As the first bell rang, Usyk looked to shed his reputation as a slow-starter. He landed the best shots of the opening round via his left hand as he looked to flummox Joshua with his movement.
Joshua looked to be busier with his jab in the second stanza but was struggling to use his considerable height and weight advantages to pressure Usyk.
And the visitor landed a stinging left hook in the third round as he looked to press home his early advantage before he was served a reminder of Joshua’s power when the champion landed a right hand on the bell.
The home crowd did their best to rally their man to a response but he looked short of ideas through the fourth round.
Joshua’s right hand remained dangerous but he was unable to set up the shot with any conviction while Usyk’s precise movement was still giving cause for concern.
By the halfway stage it was still the challenger who was in control on the scorecards but Joshua offered a glimmer of hope by landing with his right hand towards the end of the sixth.
But Usyk had no intention of taking a step back and rocked Joshua with a left hand in the seventh round which sent him staggering towards the ropes.
Joshua switched his attacks to the body in the eighth round as he looked to soften up Usyk and narrow his likely deficit on the scorecards.
Usyk began to show the first signs of fatigue in the ninth round as Joshua managed to close the distance and force his rival to hold on.
Joshua’s right eye was beginning to swell up by the 10th round as both men showed an increasing willingness to trade at close quarters.
And Usyk looked to take full advantage of Joshua’s injury as his left hand continued to find its target in the penultimate session.
Joshua was left needing a stoppage in the final three minutes – but instead it was Usyk who finished strongly.
Ultimately, it was left up to the judges to seal Joshua’s fate and condemn him to a second professional defeat.
On the undercard, Lawrence Okolie made a successful first defence of his cruiserweight world title.
The Londoner, who is managed by Joshua, stopped mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic in the third round.
After a quiet opening session, Okolie dropped his opponent in the second round but the Montenegrin recovered to hear the bell.
But he was down again in the next round and was unable to beat the count.
Earlier, Callum Smith announced himself to the light-heavyweight division with a brutal knock out of Lenin Castillo in the second round.
SPORTS
Anthony Joshua takes on Oleksandr Usyk in a mouth-watering clash
Anthony Joshua takes on Oleksandr Usyk in a monumental heavyweight clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.
The 31-year-old puts both his WBA, WBO and IBF straps and a future undisputed bout with Tyson Fury on the line against the former cruiserweight king and now heavyweight enigma.
The pair are set to enter the ring shortly after 10pm, with an abundance of undercard action taking place beforehand, including the likes of Lawrence Okolie and Callum Smith.
