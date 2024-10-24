



Anthony Joshua could have his rematch with Daniel Dubois canned as he may not be ready to get in the ring for a second time with Triple D in February. The two boxers went head-to-head at Wembley last month, with Dubois delivering a knockout blow in the fifth round. Joshua was second best throughout the showdown as he was put on the canvas in the opening round. And the 35-year-old was unable to stem the flow of punches as Dubois successfully defended his IBF world title.

Dubois, 27, has nine months to make a voluntary title defence, but will then be forced to fulfil a mandatory title defence after that period ends. And February has been suggested as the likely date of a rematch with Joshua. But AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn has raised concerns about the Watford-born star returning to the ring that soon as he told Sky Sports: “Our concern at the moment is just timing. “You’ve got a few little niggles, you get them looked at and then you can’t punch again for four, five weeks. If we’re going to fight him in February, we need to start camp in about three weeks’ time. It’s quite a fast turnaround.”

Hearn is adamant, however, that his fighter does want a rematch as he added: “Ideally we’d like to return around May time. It does feel as though it’s coming on quite quickly. “From a body perspective we could probably do with a little bit more time ideally. Sometimes it’s not ideal and you just go for it. But we just need to decide are we going to be ready. “[Joshua] has told me categorically, ‘I want the rematch’. But it’s just a case of whether he’s going to be ready for February, and that’s something they’re going to have to decide. It’s not ruled out. But we do appreciate it’s a fast turnaround.”

Meanwhile, Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren has vowed that his man will be back in action in February and is willing to take on a different opponent if he has to. “I’d have that [rematch] in a heartbeat,” Warren told the same broadcaster. “He’s got it [if he wants it]. Who’d you advise him (Joshua) to fight? “He (Dubois) is the champion and it’ll be done on his terms. Daniel will defend his title in February and if it’s not Joshua then it’ll be against somebody who is ranked in the top five.”





