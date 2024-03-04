Ngannou, who was previously the UFC Heavyweight Champion, recently gave Tyson Fury a run for his money in his professional boxing debut. The fight will take place in Saudi Arabia, where Ngannou has already proven himself as a formidable opponent.

Despite losing to ‘The Gypsy King’ on a split points decision, he managed to knock down his opponent in the third round. This performance earned him a spot in the top 10 of the WBC heavyweight rankings.

Ngannou is feeling confident about his second professional boxing match. He said: “Of course! I believe if I land on anyone, I will knock them out. The question is how to land? That’s the hardest thing.

“Almost everyone in this division can knock anyone out,” he continued, with his confidence brimming. “But how do you land or carry that power and energy from first round to fifth round to 10 rounds and still hit someone hard or knock somebody out after all the fatigue? It’s a chess game.”

These bold words from Ngannou didn’t go down well with his next opponent, who had a sharp reply ready. Speaking to Sky Sports, Joshua said: “I’m optimistic and I think, ‘brilliant, I want that’. I want someone in front of me who thinks they can knock me out.

“But let’s see how good they really are. I want to be right in front of them, making it difficult for them to achieve their goal and see how much they really want it,” he continued. “This Friday it’s going to go down, so I can’t wait for the opportunity to show my skills and combat this person who thinks he can knock me out.”