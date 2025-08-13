Anthony Joshua is contemplating a bout in Africa, with his team flying to Ghana to explore possibilities.

The British heavyweight’s representatives travelled to Accra this week to inspect potential venues and discuss the possibility of hosting a fight there. However, this is just one of several options being considered by the Watford warrior, who is also in discussions with YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

Joshua, the London 2012 Olympic gold medallist, is on the road to recovery following a surprising knockout defeat by Daniel Dubois last September. The boxer, whose parents hail from Nigeria, has long harboured a desire to bring high-profile boxing to Africa.

Frank Smith, CEO of Matchroom Boxing, and Joshua’s manager Freddie Cunningham visited the Accra Sports Stadium, which can accommodate 40,000 spectators, on Tuesday.

Tony Yoka, who controversially defeated Joe Joyce to win gold at Rio 2016, has been suggested as a possible opponent if Joshua decides to fight in Africa. Martin Bakole, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo but now based in Scotland, is another potential adversary.