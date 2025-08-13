Anthony Joshua is contemplating a bout in Africa, with his team flying to Ghana to explore possibilities.
The British heavyweight’s representatives travelled to Accra this week to inspect potential venues and discuss the possibility of hosting a fight there. However, this is just one of several options being considered by the Watford warrior, who is also in discussions with YouTube sensation Jake Paul.
Joshua, the London 2012 Olympic gold medallist, is on the road to recovery following a surprising knockout defeat by Daniel Dubois last September. The boxer, whose parents hail from Nigeria, has long harboured a desire to bring high-profile boxing to Africa.
Frank Smith, CEO of Matchroom Boxing, and Joshua’s manager Freddie Cunningham visited the Accra Sports Stadium, which can accommodate 40,000 spectators, on Tuesday.
Tony Yoka, who controversially defeated Joe Joyce to win gold at Rio 2016, has been suggested as a possible opponent if Joshua decides to fight in Africa. Martin Bakole, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo but now based in Scotland, is another potential adversary.
Frenchman Yoka recently signed with Queensberry Promotions and is set to make his debut with them in the coming weeks.
However, he would be keen to be Joshua’s next opponent and could be ready to fight late in 2025 or next year. The newfound friendship between Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn means that politics won’t pose an issue.
Joshua is considering all his options. A bout with boxing novice and social media sensation Paul could be a profitable choice, despite it posing little to no challenge.
Former world super-middleweight and light-heavyweight champion Andre Ward challenged him to a fight earlier this week.
Despite retiring in 2017 and never having boxed at heavyweight, Ward’s challenge was met with a positive response from Joshua on social media, although it seems unlikely at this stage.
Joshua, aged 35, is preparing for a match early in 2026 as he recovers from elbow surgery. He underwent the procedure in May and had initially hoped to return to the ring in December, but 2026 now appears more feasible.
Joshua still harbours hopes of taking on Tyson Fury next year, but is awaiting confirmation if the Gypsy King will come out of retirement to step back into the ring.
Fury has not fought since his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last December and is also eyeing a third bout with the Ukrainian.
Joshua also has two losses against Usyk on his record, but he is aiming for a strong end to his career before hanging up his gloves next year.
