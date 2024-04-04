



Anthony Joshua is backing Jake Paul to defeat Mike Tyson in their upcoming boxing match, which will be live-streamed on Netflix on July 20.

Joshua will appear on the Jonathan Ross Show this weekend and was asked to predict the upcoming match at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Speaking about who he thinks will walk away victorious, Joshua said, “He’s [Mike Tyson] older now. I pray that he comes out healthy. I think Jake Paul because of youth—that’s the only thing.” At 57, Tyson holds a professional boxing record of 50 wins, six losses, and two no-contests, including 44 knockouts. Paul is 27 years old and has a 9-1 record, including six knockouts. In March, his latest came in the first round against Ryan Bourland at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Even Tyson admitted to the media a sense of fear heading into the match. “I have a weird personality; I don’t think it’s weird, though. Whatever I’m afraid to do, I do it. That’s how it is,” Tyson said to Fox. “I was afraid of the Roy [Jones Jr. fight [in 2020] I was 100 pounds overweight, I was however old, 54, 53, and I said ‘Let’s do it.’ Anything I’m afraid of, I confront it. That’s my personality. Right now, I’m scared to death.” Tyson further admitted that those nerves lessen the closer the calendar gets to fight night. Against Jones Jr., Tyson fought to a split decision draw through eight rounds in a contest scored by the WBC, although it counted as an exhibition.

Once recognised as one of the most feared boxers ever, fans of the sport still have concerns regarding the potential hazards Tyson might face against a significantly younger opponent like Paul. Tyson’s past physical ailments, including his previous reliance on a cane or wheelchair, add to the apprehension. Despite these reservations, Tyson’s endless power and boxing IQ have been acknowledged in quarters, which could still pose a formidable challenge to Paul. Predictions from professional athletes for the fight have varied, meanwhile, with some foreseeing Tyson’s capacity to deliver a knockout blow.

UFC Hall of Fame member Chuck Liddell shared his belief that it would only take the boxing legend to land one punch to end the fight, while, like Joshua, UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes Paul’s youth can carry him to victory. Paul and Tyson will be conducted under exhibition. Due to this difference, regulated sportsbooks in the United States have been unable to release betting odds. However, offshore sites have favored Paul in the contest, with Tyson’s chances being rated significantly lower. The exhibition will not be scored by official judges and will presumably feature two-minute rounds instead of three. Paul and Tyson are anticipated to wear 16-ounce sparring gloves rather than the classic 10-ounce gloves used in professional fights.





