Anthony Joshua offers X-rated response to Dillian Whyte and rivals after Franklin win | Boxing | Sport

Anthony Joshua delivered a ‘f*** them all’ response to the fighters that criticised his performance against Jermaine Franklin on Saturday night. Among his most vocal critics was former foe Dillian Whyte, who described AJ’s performance as ‘apprehensive’.

Joshua soundly defeated Franklin at the O2 Arena in London via unanimous decision with scorecards of 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111 in his favour. The Watford powerhouse came in at a career-heaviest weight of 255.4lb and looked to use every ounce of it as he wore down his adversary with effective clinch work and constant pressure. Joshua found success on the break with a well-timed right uppercut that regularly snapped back Franklin’s head. Particularly in the final round when he had the 989 Assassin in all kinds of trouble. But to Franklin’s credit, he stayed on his feet throughout the fight and caused Joshua many problems of his own as he looked to throw with the two-time world heavyweight champion’s combinations.

Before the contest, Joshua had promised a stoppage and many had anticipated an early night. However, Franklin saw out the final bell as Whyte, an ex-opponent of both men, tore into Joshua’s display. “I don’t think he looked particularly good tonight,” Whyte said on the DAZN broadcast in the immediate aftermath. “He seems a bit apprehensive, the right hand is still there, and the boxing skills are still there, but the aggression is not there.”

“The difference is in the last two rounds I went after Franklin, he didn’t,” Whyte added as he compared his performance against Franklin in November with Joshua’s. “I’ll always have a go, win, lose or draw, I’ll have a go.” But Joshua didn’t seem particularly phased by Whyte’s comments. “All these fighters are haters, pure haters,” he said at the post-fight press conference. “But it is what it is I don’t expect them to like me, I don’t like them either. So, f*** them all. It is what it is innit. Yeah, the fighters I see them, trust me I seem them all. There’s a lot of haters out there but they’re not my friends so it is what it is.” Joshua will now look to stay active in 2023 with promoter Eddie Hearn affirming that he intends to book the Brit into two more contests before the year is out. The 33-year-old is keen on facing Tyson Fury next and called for the long-awaited all-British showdown while on the mic.









