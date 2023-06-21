



Anthony Joshua could be set to face Jarrell Miller in the ring this summer after talks about a proposed match-up with Dillian Whyte failed to produce a result. Miller had hoped to face Joshua in New York, back in 2019, but that plan was scuppered when the American heavyweight tested positive for a banned substance.

But now Dmitriy Salita, who acts as a promoter for Miller, has confirmed his intention to put his client forward for a fight with Joshua three years after his first attempt. Hopes that the British fighter would contest a rematch with Whyte this summer have not got past the negotiation table, with accusations thrown that suggested Joshua was not ‘serious’ about a second fight. However, AJ is still expected to return to action at the O2 Area on August 12, with Miller now a possible alternative opponent. Miller holds a 27-fight unbeaten record, with three of those victories coming since he resumed his career after serving a two-year suspension, including the stoppage of Lucas Browne in March.

Miller twice failed drug tests prior to his suspension, blaming the first one on a tainted supplement and stem cell shots in his elbow and the second on a sex pill. The 34-year-old enrolled on VADA testing after his suspension, leading to the reinstatement of his licence in Las Vegas. Joshua’s planned August appearance in the ring is seen as a warm-up fight ahead of a planned headline appearance against Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia in December. But Whyte believes that AJ doesn’t truly want to face him for fear of derailing his Middle East payday further down the line. Whyte told Sky Sports: “I don’t think that they’re serious about the fight. They’re worrying about the fight and I don’t blame them. If he’s going to get £50m to fight Wilder in Saudi in December it just baffles me. Why would they take a chance fighting me? It doesn’t make sense. So I’m not surprised, to be honest.”

The Joshua vs Wilder fight is part of a proposed double headline bill in the Arab state that would see Tyson Fury take on Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight unification bout on the same night. Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn has been forced to admit that the potential warm-up fight with Whyte is not going to happen. But when discussing a potential different opponent he mentioned European Champion Agit Kabayel, but not Miller. Hearn told Boxing Social: “[Agit Kabayel] may be on a long list. Anyone in the top fifteen. I don’t mind being honest – AJ’s going to fight Deontay Wilder in December. That’s our 100 per cent focus. And it’s difficult to fight an elite, top three of five guy when you’re fighting Deontay Wilder four months later.”





