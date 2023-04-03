Anthony Joshua next fight – Tyson Fury among 7 potential opponents for Brit | Boxing | Sport





Anthony Joshua got back to winning ways with a points victory over Jermaine Franklin at the O2 on Saturday night. The Brit’s career had been on the line after back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk and he was tipped to deliver a statement victory on his return to the ring against Franklin.

He failed to get the KO that many expected but did emerge victorious and was immediately asked about who he wanted next, with a summer fight being spoken about by promoter Eddie Hearn. Joshua suggested WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury remains in his sights after the Gypsy King’s proposed unification bout with Usyk fell through. Daily Express Sport has taken a look at the contenders for Joshua’s next fight as the two-time world champion eyes a return to the summit of boxing following Saturday’s success. READ MORE: Tommy Fury avoids being left red-faced after fight result on Anthony Joshua undercard

Tyson Fury Fury and Joshua had been tipped to take to the ring last year in a blockbuster British showdown, with Fury imposing a deadline for contracts to be signed. Joshua said he would put pen-to-paper but the Gypsy King later confirmed they had failed to agree terms. The pair have been jibing with each other for years, with the world champion regularly slamming Joshua for being a ‘body builder’. But speaking after his win over Franklin, Joshua insisted: “I would be 100 per cent honoured to compete for the WBC Championship of the world. We’ve had dialogue before so let’s continue this and hopefully we can get this done sooner rather than later. We aren’t getting any younger.”

Dillian Whyte Whyte appears a likely candidate for a summer stadium fight before Joshua aims for a crack at one of the bigger names in the heavyweight division. The British duo took to the ring back in 2015, with their rivalry dating back to their time in the amateur rankings. Joshua brutally knocked out White in the seventh round but the Body Snatcher has turned in some impressive displays since then, losing just twice. Whyte was ringside for Joshua’s win over Franklin and was not impressed with his performance. Deontay Wilder The American was also mentioned by Joshua following his victory over Franklin. The pair had been tipped to face off back in 2019 when they were dominating the heavyweight division but have both lost their belts and the biggest fights of their respective careers since then. Hearn has previously admitted it would be ‘massive’ for Joshua and Wilder to go head-to-head, with many feeling the winner would then deserve a shot at either Fury or Usyk to recapture a world title.

Joe Joyce Joshua’s former Team GB teammate will take to the ring against Zhilei Zhang in April, with his stock continuing to rise in the division. Joshua admitted he was interested in Joyce before the Franklin fight but the Juggernaut warned: “I would love that fight in the summer. Two of the best in the UK going at it. But I’m just not sure he really wants an opponent like me next.” Daniel Dubois Fellow British heavyweight Dubois is bidding to establish himself among the big names in the division, and is the mandatory for Usyk’s WBA title. That fight has been discussed in recent weeks but it is unclear if Dubois will take it after tearing his ACL in his last bout against Kevin Lerena. Joshua and Dubois have sparred previously with the 25-year-old claiming he floored the former world champion.

Filip Hrgovic The Croatian is the mandatory challenger for Usyk’s IBF crown and would present a difficult task for Joshua. The 30-year-old is unbeaten in his career to date but is yet to really fight anyone of Joshua’s calibre. Otto Wallin Wallin took on Fury in 2019 before his first fight with Wilder and his promoter claimed the Swede could have fought Joshua instead of Franklin, but was deemed ‘too much of a risk’.









