Boxing heavyweight title contender Derek Chisora said Anthony Joshua will face the winner of Daniel Dubois versus Filip Hrgovic for his next fight.

In a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday, Chisora addressed reporters, discussing Joshua’s recent bout against Francis Ngannou and his analysis of the match between British heavyweights Frazer Clarke and Fabio Wardley. Clarke and Wardley maintained their undefeated records following a draw at London’s O2 Arena at the close of March. Chisora also uncovered Joshua’s upcoming opponent and venue, acknowledging that he inadvertently revealed the information due to his self-labeled big mouth. “He [Joshua] will fight the winner of Daniel Dubois and [Filip] Hrgovic in Wembley [Stadium],” said Chisora. “Did I mean to say that, me and my big mouth?” he continued. “I got a big mouth, but yeah, that’s the plan,” he reaffirmed. “Queensbury promotion, it’s going to be sick.”

The 40-year-old heavyweight discussed potential venues for Joshua’s assumed fight, mentioning that only one person could sell out Wembley Arena, referring to Joshua’s ability to draw a large crowd. He then suggested Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, describing the venue as a “fantastic” potential destination for fights despite his dislike for the football club. On March 8, Joshua faced off against Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Joshua secured an easy victory in less than two rounds, comfortably overwhelming one of MMA’s most formidable power punchers. Joshua delivered a pair of knockdowns with a trademark straight right hand, sealing his dominance in the match. Ngannou’s defeat proved so humbling that he apologized to his fans and all viewers for his subpar performance. “Sorry guys, I let you all down,” Ngannou said. “Today was a bad day in the office, but tomorrow will be another day. Thank you all for the love.”

Joshua will face an extended wait for his next opponent, as the winner of the upcoming heavyweight bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk on May 18 may trigger a championship rematch clause, resulting in further postponement. Previously, Joshua had considered facing Deontay Wilder on the same night as Fury’s clash with Usyk. However, he noted that it would be more attainable for them to headline their own event, possibly in early 2024. “They want to put Usyk-Fury, Joshua-Wilder on the same night. That might not happen until April,” Joshua told BBC Sport. “When Fury gets through Ngannou, it is going to be late October, early November, so I doubt he will now prepare for Usyk and fight in December, it’s too short.”

“So the next window will probably be in March-April, so that’s probably when the undisputed fight will potentially happen,” he continued. “Then obviously what we are being told is they want to make it a mega card and they like the sound of Joshua v Wilder on the same card as well.” Wilder’s most recent contest was against Joseph Parker, resulting in a unanimous decision loss on the same “Day of Reckoning” card where Joshua triumphed over Otto Wallin before his encounter with Ngannou. Malik Scott, Wilder’s trainer, has hinted that Wilder’s next opponent might be Zhilei Zhang of China.





