Anthony Joshua net worth: Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul dwarf Brit despite Franklin purse | Boxing | Sport

5 total views





Anthony Joshua will climb above Lennox Lewis in the boxing net worth rankings this weekend once he receives his fight purse following his heavyweight clash with Jermaine Franklin. The two-time world champion is plotting a third run at the belts but he will have to avoid a potential banana skin against hard-hitting Franklin if he wishes to pursue mega-fights with Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in the back end of 2023.

Joshua has endured a sharp fall from grace in the past few years after suffering successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. Yet he is still widely recognised as one of the faces of modern-day boxing having served up several heavyweight classics since making his professional debut back in 2013. According to recent workings from Sports Lens, Joshua will boast the seventh biggest net worth within boxing once his fight with Franklin has been completed. The workings suggest the 33-year-old will be worth a whopping £121million having collected roughly £275m from fight purses throughout his career.

In fact, Joshua will move above fellow British heavyweight Lennox Lewis, whose net worth totals £113m, following this weekend’s bout. However, AJ still has some distance to go before he can rub shoulders with Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, whose net worth supposedly stands at a whopping £250m. Yet even that is merely nothing in comparison to Floyd Mayweather, who is at the very top of the rich list. It’s understood – per Sports Lens’ calculations – that Mayweather’s net worth is around £372m which blows all of his rivals out of the water.

Mayweather is alleged to have earned around £889m from fight purses on his way to 50-0. He has also boxed in a series of exhibitions against the likes of Logan Paul and Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. ‘Money’ is a huge fan of Joshua coincidentally and was a late superstar guest for AJ’s stoppage of Kubrat Pulev in December 2020 in London. The pair have formed a fine friendship throughout their careers and Mayweather could be heard shouting out instructions to Joshua during his clash with the Bulgarian.

AJ is expected to take home around £10m in prize money if he is able to get past Franklin on Saturday night. Meanwhile, his American opponents will net around £800k although his payday could exceed £1m should he be victorious. Joshua has vowed to retire if he fails to deliver under pressure meaning Saturday night could effectively be the last time we see AJ in a boxing ring if he does indeed lose and he is true to his word.









Source link