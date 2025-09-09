



Anthony Joshua has issued a rare public challenge to Tyson Fury, calling out his British rival in a social media outburst. Joshua hasn’t stepped into the ring since suffering a knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois in the fifth round of their Wembley encounter last September. The former world champion subsequently underwent elbow surgery but has returned to training and is anticipated to compete again in early 2026. Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn anticipates his fighter will have a tune-up bout before potentially facing Fury – though Joshua appears to have different plans.

Following a press conference for Joseph Parker’s October clash with Fabio Wardley, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist took to social media with a taunting message aimed at his rival. “I can’t lie, I’m proud of Joseph Parker,” he wrote. “Even though he is a competitor, real recognises real. “He’s in the game to fight whoever, whenever and that’s the DNA of a real general. Unlike his dippy mate Tyson Fury. I would dissect his career/record in minutes but I’ll leave that for a potential Gloves Are Off if he ever comes back and fights Big Femi. Fabio Wardley, respect to you as well. Bro was working in recruitment helping your dad get a job a couple of years ago. Let that be a testament to God rooting in one’s favour and a statement to show, nothing is impossible (if you can have a scrap haha).”

He concluded, addressing his fans: “To my supporters, I’ll be back to lace up my boots and put on my gloves sooner than later, hopefully punching Fury’s head in and dancing around his flicker jab with ease.” Joshua had been in discussions to fight Jake Paul, but the social media sensation has chosen to face Gervonta Davis in November instead, despite being significantly heavier than the lightweight world champion. Paul’s team maintain their interest in a bout with Joshua next year, but Hearn anticipates his fighter will pursue a different path.

Fury hasn’t stepped into the ring since his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last December. The Traveller announced his retirement shortly after the rematch but predictably reversed his decision weeks later. Due to his filming commitments with Netflix, he is not expected to return to the ring until next year.





