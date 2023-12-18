Monday, December 18, 2023
HomeSPORTSBOXINGAnthony Joshua mocked by Deontay Wilder in brutal message as date set...
BOXING

Anthony Joshua mocked by Deontay Wilder in brutal message as date set for fight | Boxing | Sport

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Anthony Joshua mocked by Deontay Wilder in brutal message as date set for fight | Boxing | Sport


“But for me he was all nervous. Nerves when it comes to me, because they don’t know how I am. They don’t know how I am in different situations, so when I came in that relaxed manner it really shocked him.

“And it shocked a lot of people. I wish the best for AJ, but it’s been a long time coming between me and him; the anticipation, the hype, this is the number one fight in the world.

“Everywhere I go, that’s the main fight people ask me about and one day soon it will finally happen after all these years of trying over and over again.

“Recently their side admitted they held this fight up; not taking the $50million, low-balling me, flat fees and all that stuff. But with patience and time the truth shall reveal itself and it has.

“He’s got to get Wallin out the way and I’ve got to get Parker out the way and may God be with us in those fights and when we come out safe we let the big games begin.”



Source link

Previous article
Jennifer Lopez sings in green gown at her, Ben Affleck’s Christmas party
Next article
Defending Champions Odisha FC And Runners-Up Bengaluru FC Clubbed In Same Group For Super Cup
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network