“But for me he was all nervous. Nerves when it comes to me, because they don’t know how I am. They don’t know how I am in different situations, so when I came in that relaxed manner it really shocked him.

“And it shocked a lot of people. I wish the best for AJ, but it’s been a long time coming between me and him; the anticipation, the hype, this is the number one fight in the world.

“Everywhere I go, that’s the main fight people ask me about and one day soon it will finally happen after all these years of trying over and over again.

“Recently their side admitted they held this fight up; not taking the $50million, low-balling me, flat fees and all that stuff. But with patience and time the truth shall reveal itself and it has.

“He’s got to get Wallin out the way and I’ve got to get Parker out the way and may God be with us in those fights and when we come out safe we let the big games begin.”