



Anthony Joshua believes that the world of boxing has been flipped on its head by the popularity of social media-led crossover contests, claiming that “the game’s changing”. Former heavyweight champion Joshua appeared on a DAZN podcast alongside KSI to discuss the YouTube star’s much-hyped showdown against Tommy Fury that takes place at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night.

The duel is part of a double headline bill that also features social media sensation Logan Paul against MMA fighter Dillon Danis and there has been plenty of ugly scenes and serious trash talk in the build-up to the pay-per-view event. Trouble first flared at a moody launch press conference during which the fighters traded insults before Fury’s father, John Fury, appeared to grow tired and angry before he flipped over the tables on the stage, causing security to delay the press conference until order could be restored. With no officially recognised belt on the line, interest in the event has been created through the expertise of competitors such as KSI and Logan Paul, who have used their huge social media followings and marketing tactics to create a buzz around the show as big as you could expect before a conventional championship belt contest.

But far from seeing that as a threat to the status quo in the sport, Londoner Joshua believes it is making people rethink how boxing will move forward as an industry. Speaking on the DAZN podcast, he said: “These guys are showing now that boxing’s changing. You don’t need a championship to have to be the main attraction. “You need to have some hustle, some intelligence, some marketability and you can go out there and conquer the world of YouTube, music, boxing. I think it’s good for the market and its showing now that more fights will be made. “Ryan Garcia v Gervonta Davis – that wasn’t for a championship, but it was still one of the biggest fights that we’ve seen.

“The game’s changing now. Back in the day, you had to be a champion to get credibility, so credit to you guys [putting his hand on KSI’s shouler]. And it’s going to benefit un-and-coming fighters as well. Really good for the industry.” The chaotic press conference eventually resumed without any furniture on stage as KSI and Tommy Fury went nose-to-nose surrounded by their huge entourages. Joshua is hoping to be back in action himself soon against Deontay Wilder, but a fight contract is yet to be agreed.





