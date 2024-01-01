Anthony Joshua could end up facing Oleksandr Usyk for a third time if the Watford powerhouse’s new trainer Ben Davison gets his way. AJ is planning on pushing on in 2024 after a successful rebuild last year.

Eddie Hearn claims his client will box three times this year or three times from March 2024, when Joshua is expected to return to the ring, to March 2025. Joshua will likely face Filip Hrgovic for the soon-to-be-vacated IBF strap in his next outing and providing all goes well there then the former unified heavyweight champion will be in a primed position to face the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury once they complete their two-fight commitment. Joshua appears to favour a domestic dust-up with Fury while, according to Hearn, Davison fancies another crack at Usyk, who outpointed AJ twice. “The things that AJ wants to do is be in massive fights, win the world heavyweight title, and fight Tyson Fury, or get another crack at Usyk,” Hearn told iFL TV. “That’s what Ben [Davison] wants – another crack at Usyk. For me, obviously, I’d love the Fury fight.” Joshua started working with Davison shortly after his disappointing display against Robert Helenius in August.

Although AJ eventually got the stoppage, his timid display left a lot to be desired. At the time, Joshua was working with Derrick James and the Davison link-up appeared to be more of a stop-gap. “I was training with Ben Davison in the UK and this fight came up with seven weeks to go and it would have been crazy to pack up and go to the States,” Joshua said. “I think it has been really good with Ben, as it has been with Derrick.