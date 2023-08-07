



As Matchroom Boxing scramble to find Anthony Joshua a replacement opponent for August 12, a new contender has emerged – Robert Helenius. The Finish puncher is reportedly being considered as a viable option to stand in for Dillian Whyte after the ‘Body Snatcher’ returned “adverse analytical findings” in a pre-fight drugs test carried out by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), which led to the cancellation of his rematch with AJ.

According to the Daily Star, Helenius has a strong possibility of landing the fight if a deal can be reached in the next few hours. Helenius just fought on Saturday in his first bout back since being knocked out in the first round by Deontay Wilder last October. He squared off against fellow countryman Mika Mielonen in his native Finland, recording a comfortable third-round knockout win. Helenius is fit and came out of his last outing unscathed and so is thought to be among the frontrunners to face Joshua next. Eddie Hearn is also understood to have spoken to Gerald Washington, who is scheduled to face Derek Chisora on the undercard. Washington’s trainer Malik Scott recently revealed his fighter’s willingness to take up the challenge in an interview with Sky Sports.

“This is an opportunity we would love to take full advantage of,” he said. “Myself and Gerald have been working for a year straight together, travelling to different camps, polishing up his style, teaching him different dynamics, sparring with the likes of Deontay [Wilder], [Oleksandr] Usyk, so many young undefeated heavyweights and Gerald did more than hold his own at these levels.” Washington was reportedly in the running to face AJ for his comeback fight in April following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk. But Joshua’s team chose to go with Jermaine Franklin instead. The American has lost five of his last seven fights with his last victory coming against the aforementioned Helenius in 2019.

Other names that have been floated around include Filip Hrgovic, Demsey McKean and Chisora, who all feature on the bill. Chisora looks unlikely to be next in line as he is managed by Joshua’s 258 MGT while McKean’s southpaw stance wouldn’t serve as particularly good preparation for AJ’s blockbuster showdown with Wilder (an orthodox fighter) at the back end of the year. Hrgovic would no doubt be the most exciting fight that could be made but a bout with the Croatian carries a massive risk factor, especially with the Saudis threatening to can the Wilder clash if Joshua loses his next outing. Andy Ruiz Jr has also thrown his hat in the ring for a trilogy bout with Joshua but whether his financial demands can be met in such a tight time frame is another thing.





