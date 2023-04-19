



Eddie Hearn has confirmed that he met with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannouu over lunch – paving the way for a blockbuster showdown with his client Anthony Joshua. Hearn was flabbergasted by Ngannou’s ‘remarkable’ story and says that he would be keen on matching him up against AJ in the not-so-distant future.

Since parting ways with the UFC earlier this year, Ngannou has stated his intentions to make the transition to boxing. The Cameroonian puncher isn’t looking for a light touch either and has called out Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Joshua for his first fight inside the squared circle. Ngannou verbally agreed to a hybrid boxing bout with Fury earlier this year, but nothing has come of it as of yet. And now, Hearn has thrown his own fighter’s hat into the ring for a shot at The Predator. “Personally, you cannot in a million years, with Francis Ngannou’s ability in boxing and pedigree in boxing, go in and compete technically, skill-wise — not just with AJ, but with any top-20 heavyweight in the world,” Hearn told the MMA Hour.

“But in that division, the difference is, what you can do is you could knock someone out. So it doesn’t matter whether Francis fights Anthony Joshua — Tyson Fury, I agree with you, horrible fight for Francis Ngannou because he’d he just poke [Ngannou] around — Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, Derek Chisora, Jermaine Franklin; he has no chance against those guys, other than to be aggressive, trade up, and catch someone clean and take him out. “So, I think that you are correct in your statement, in that … people would give fighters a much better chance against AJ having watched that performance. In your world, that translates to Francis Ngannou. And why not? I don’t feel like it’s a fight that’s going to continue the development of Anthony Joshua under his new trainer, but I’d [recently] done lunch with Francis Ngannou.”









