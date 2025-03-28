



Anthony Joshua has been lined up to fight three potential opponents for his next boxing fight, but promoter Eddie Hearn insisted they will take their time to weigh up their decision. The 35-year-old hasn’t stepped into the ring his since his IBF heavyweight defeat to Daniel Dubois in September 2024 at Wembley. Joshua hit the deck in the first, third, fourth and fifth rounds before he was counted out by the referee, leading some critics to call for his retirement. But it seems the former world champion is determined to squeeze in another top-scale fight. Joshua has been yearning for the opportunity to fight Tyson Fury but a bout never materialised. Fury then announced his decision to step away from boxing following his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. Hearn has suggested that Fury would be their first port of call if he decides to renege on his retirement from boxing. But the promoter accepts that his hopes of such a U-turn occurring are improbable and he may have to search for an alternative opponent instead.

“In an ideal world, Tyson Fury gets off the sofa and goes, ‘I’m bored. I wanna roll the dice with AJ’,” Hearn told the Sun. “And that phone call would be the most beautiful phone call I’ve had in my career, and it may come, but if it doesn’t, we’ve got to find an opponent. And, he’s [Joshua] got to be 100 per cent physically right because this is arguably the most important decision and moment of his career because it’s the final ones [fights].” It appears unlikely that Fury, 37, will go back on his word, and Hearn’s next move could be to seek a rematch with Dubois. However, the reigning IBF champion is keen on arranging a rematch with Usyk, who beat him in 2023 via a ninth-round knockout.

If neither Fury or Dubois agree to fight, it would leave Joshua with Agit Kabayel, Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder. Kabayel is the WBC interim belt holder, while Parker holds the WBO title. Facing his long-time rival Wilder again could represent an enticing option for AJ, but the American has just confirmed a fight with Tyrell Herndon in June – ruling him out for the foreseeable future. Matchroom Supremo Hearn is adamant they won’t rush their decision and hinted that the identity of Joshua’s next opponent is not nearly as important as him getting back into the ring.

“We’re in no tearing rush. The next move is so important for the last chapter, because that’s what it is,” he added. “We’ve just got to get it right and if we can’t get Dubois or if we can’t get Fury, then we’ve got to fight someone else. And that could be Parker, that could be Kabayel, that could be, I don’t know, Wilder… anyone.”





