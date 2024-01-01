Anthony Joshua has three-fight plan as Eddie Hearn lays out hectic 2024

Eddie Hearn has hinted at a hectic 2024 for Anthony Joshua. The Watford powerhouse’s promoter anticipates that Joshua will fight three times over the next 12 months with Filip Hrgovic, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury among the names on the Brit’s hit list.

AJ looked back to his best on December 23 as he dispatched Otto Wallin with ease on the ‘Day of Reckoning’ bill in Saudi Arabia. The victory means Joshua is expected to leapfrog the Swede to No 2 in the IBF rankings, placing him in a primed position to box Filip Hrgovic for the soon-to-be vacated IBF world title. The IBF strap is one of the four major sanctioning body belts on the line next month when Usyk and Fury square off for undisputed supremacy at heavyweight. However, their two-fight deal clashes with the IBF’s mandatory plans so a vacant world title fight will likely be called between the No 1 (Hrgovic) and No 2 (Joshua) next year, mooted for March. Speaking to iFL TV about Joshua’s 2024 plans, Hearn said: “The things that AJ wants to do is be in massive fights, win the world heavyweight title, and fight Tyson Fury, or get another crack at Usyk. That’s what Ben [Davison] wants – another crack at Usyk. For me, obviously, I’d love the Fury fight.”

“A lot has to happen by March to make that possible with Hrgovic. Obviously, Fury and Usyk fight in the middle of February. Are they gonna be able to keep the belt? Do they have to let it go? Is Joshua just gonna replace Wallin in the rankings? There’s a lot of discussions. “If that’s in play for March, that’s definitely a possibility. Maybe that’s a fight that, when everything plays out, could be one for the summer. As I said, our conversations right now are about mapping out AJ’s next four or five fights … his 2024 and potentially the rest of his career.