



Two-time world champion Anthony Joshua has voiced his conviction that his longstanding heavyweight rival, Tyson Fury, is indeed retire. The boxing community was taken aback last month when the ‘Gypsy King’ announced he was stepping away from the sport after successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. In a clip shared across social media platforms, Fury declared, “Hi everybody, I’m going to make this short and sweet. I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast, I’ve loved every single minute of it. I’m going to end with this. Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side. Get up!”

Following his losses to Usyk, rumours had circulated that Fury would finally face off against Joshua, leaving ‘AJ’ in search of an alternative opponent. The 35 year old aims to bounce back after his shock knockout by Daniel Dubois last September. Despite speculation about Fury’s true intentions within boxing circles, Joshua told iFL TV: “Yeah, he has, he’s announced it so yeah he has. Has he retired with a possibility of coming back? Yes. Has he retired? Yes. Is he going to fight next month, no? In short, he might come back but he is retired.” Speaking about his future in the boxing ring, Joshua stated: “More fights, this is my life, this is what I do. Right now I sit outside and I watch and then I’ll make my return one day. Right right I sit back as a fan and watch the great people in the sport I love.” Meanwhile, Eddie Hearn, the boxing promoter, is eager to lure Fury out of retirement for an all-British face-off with ‘AJ’. The Matchroom Boxing boss is keen to set up this high-profile fight. In a chat with IFL TV, he revealed: “Maybe there’s a conversation in a week or two weeks or three weeks’ time where we say to Fury, ‘just to let you know, you don’t wanna fight AJ, in the summer, or August, September, because if you want to come out of retirement, now is the time to do it’.”

It seems that retirement is suiting Fury well, as he was recently spotted enjoying a family day out at Disneyland Paris. Tyson, his wife Paris, and their seven children had a fun-filled day at the amusement park. Paris shared snapshots from their outing on social media, showing the family having a blast. Tyson was seen pushing his youngest child in a stroller, grinning as they explored the park together. Paris captioned the heartwarming post: “If you can dream it, you can do it. Walt Disney.” Last week, Tyson Fury, also known as the ‘Gypsy King’, took to Instagram to share a snapshot of him enjoying breakfast with Manchester United’s legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, in Cheshire. The British boxer captioned the post: “legends of different games! #BREKFAST.” This meeting occurred just hours after Top Rank COO Brad Jacobs suggested that the heavyweight champion could be lured out of retirement for a British heavyweight clash against Joshua. Speaking to Sky Sports about the potential bout, Jacobs stated: “He looks like he’s happy retired and doing it, but he’s done that before. He looks like he’s happy retired and doing it, but he’s done that before. But if not God bless him, he’s earned what he’s got. I believe there is the potential for it. What happens nobody knows. Tyson has done shocking things before, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he did it again.”





