Saturday, April 29, 2023
Anthony Joshua gives definitive answer to whether or not he’s fighting Deontay Wilder next

Anthony Joshua has confirmed that he plans to fight Deontay Wilder in December after much speculation that the duo would face off. The 33-year-old returned to winning ways with a points victory over Jermaine Franklin at the start of the month and is now eyeing up another American opponent next.

“That’s what’s happening,” he told Kay Physical when asked if a Wilder fight was on the cards. “It’s public news, we’re throwing it down in December.”

