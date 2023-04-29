Anthony Joshua has confirmed that he plans to fight Deontay Wilder in December after much speculation that the duo would face off. The 33-year-old returned to winning ways with a points victory over Jermaine Franklin at the start of the month and is now eyeing up another American opponent next.

“That’s what’s happening,” he told Kay Physical when asked if a Wilder fight was on the cards. “It’s public news, we’re throwing it down in December.”

