



Barry Hearn has advised Anthony Joshua to steer clear of a second bout with Daniel Dubois, despite his belief that Joshua could triumph if they fought again. The Matchroom founder shared his thoughts on the latest instalment of The Barry Hearn Show, which was released on Thursday morning (October 31). Joshua, 35, a two-time unified world heavyweight champion, was stopped in the fifth round by ‘Dynamite’ this past September. Even after the punishing defeat to 27-year-old Dubois, Olympic champion Joshua is said to be hungry for a rematch, with a proposed date of February 22 on the table. As Joshua approaches the end of his boxing journey, lucrative and legacy-enhancing fights seem to be dwindling for the fighter hailing from London. Hearn suggests Joshua should opt out of seeking vengeance against Dubois and, instead, possibly pursue Tyson Fury, even if Fury should lose his rematch with undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, reports the Mirror.

“Personally, I think I’d swerve that,” said the 76-year-old Hearn. “I think Dubois is dangerous and he’s going to be super confident after the last job. I still believe AJ would probably beat him in a rematch if he boxed differently, but that’s just my opinion. “More likely, a sensible person doesn’t rush anything. You take your time. But he’s his own man and he’s gonna make his own call. And I guess my gut feeling is the warrior still burns within Anthony Joshua and he will want to try once more. My crystal ball starts to clear every now and again. “A Daniel Dubois rematch would be a big fight. But if Oleksandr Usyk beats Tyson Fury – and I think he’s the favourite to beat Tyson Fury, possibly this time by stoppage – then the most sensible thing would be one or two fights with Tyson Fury.”

Hearn – the father of Joshua’s promoter Eddie – suggested a battle between the two Brits could spell the end of both their illustrious careers. “One in Riyadh, one in Wembley,” he proposed. “And that may be the swansong for both of them. And in a perfect world, AJ comes back early next year and fights Tyson Fury in February, March in Saudi and then they go again in the summer at Wembley Stadium.” Having turned 35 years of age earlier this month, Hearn paid tribute to Joshua’s success which he’s been able to achieve due to not being a “normal person”. “In the average person’s mind, he’s made a fortune already,” the Matchroom president said. “But Anthony Joshua is not a normal person and he wouldn’t be Anthony Joshua if he was. So you give the respect he’s due. If he needs advice, he will turn to me, Eddie (more likely), or his trainer or whatever.”





