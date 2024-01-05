Anthony Joshua’s next opponent will be Francis Ngannou, with the Brit snubbing a fight against Deontay Wilder. Ariel Halwani and Turki Alalshikh have reported that the two will be fighting a 10-round bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia later on in 2024.

Halwani also confirmed that the two will have a press conference at some point in January in London to announce when the fight will happen.

