



Anthony Joshua’s comeback to the boxing ring is set to be postponed due to an elbow surgery that will keep him out of training for up to eight weeks. The former unified champion has not stepped into the ring since his defeat in five rounds by IBF heavyweight king Daniel Dubois at Wembley last September. This setback dashes hopes of a much-anticipated summer bout against Tyson Fury, who recently announced his retirement but is expected to return to the squared circle once more. However, there is still a chance for Joshua and Fury to face off later this year, once Joshua recovers from his upcoming surgery.

“I’m trying to get my body right. I’ve got have a little surgery on my elbow, a small surgery, sometime in May,” he revealed to DAZN. “I’m finalising the details. It will see me out of the gym for six to eight weeks and as soon as I’ve healed I’ll be back.” Despite suffering two losses to Oleksandr Usyk and then bouncing back with three consecutive victories, Joshua was knocked out by Dubois in a one-sided match that sparked calls for the London 2012 gold medallist to retire. Nevertheless, Joshua recognises that a fight with long-time British rival Fury could prove highly profitable for both parties. Meanwhile, Dubois is set to return to Wembley to take on Usyk on July 19.





