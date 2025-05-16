Speaking on the Froch on Fighting podcast, the two-time WBC super middleweight champion said: “Fury, if he comes out of retirement, the only fight really that’s going to be interesting for the fans, the only fight that I want to see personally is if he fights Anthony Joshua. It’s not that I’m mega interested and if it doesn’t happen that I’m going to be annoyed or feel like I’ve missed out on something, because I won’t do.
“But, that will be the one that people want to see. That will probably still fill Wembley, but as a boxing purist, as a lover of the sport, am I that bothered if Tyson Fury never steps in the ring with Anthony Joshua? I’ll be honest, no.
“AJ has been flattened, ironed out, a few times. We’ve seen him lose against Andy Ruiz, he lost his soul and never regained it. He had a comeback with Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, he also beat Otto Wallin and then Francis Ngannou, the MMA fighter.
“Those four fights really flattered AJ, but never really tested him. He was never put under the kosh, he was never having to fight in there really with anybody that was coming in swinging, trying to take him out. The minute he steps in there with somebody that was lively, with a pulse, that was trying to do him, what happened? He got f***ing flattened. To me, that was the end of him.”
Joshua’s defeat by Dubois was the fourth of his professional boxing career. While he was stopped by Andy Ruiz in his first career defeat, the loss to his fellow Brit was the first time he failed to get back to his feet by the count of 10. Froch thinks Joshua may be too mentally damaged by that bout to take on a fighter as dangerous as Fury, despite the latter coming off the back of two losses to Usyk.
Froch added: “That was a career ending performance. That was a finishing wipe out. That’s what that is, mentally, physically, everything. He’s had a long time out the ring as well. Between September and December, it’s going to be getting on for a year when Anthony Joshua comes back.
“He’s talking about elbow surgery as well, so if he has elbow surgery, it’s going to put him out for another two or three months. The way he performed against Usyk and then got flattened by Dubois, I just feel he’s a disaster waiting to happen.
“For me, it’s an easy win for Fury. For me, I don’t care who wins, I’ve got no favourite for this fight. Tyson Fury is in better form. He had a stinker against Ngannou, but his two fights against Usyk shows me he has still got it and is still good enough and is still capable.”
