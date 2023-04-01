Anthony Joshua fight time tonight: What is Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin on? | Boxing | Sport

9 total views

Anthony Joshua returns to the ring tonight against Jermaine Franklin, seven months removed from his deflating second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. Heading into the fight Joshua is under more pressure than ever.

A win takes him one step closer to his ambitions of becoming a three-time world heavyweight champion while a loss could spell the end of his career. His opponent, Franklin, impressed British boxing fans with his excellent display against Dillian Whyte back in November and is now hoping to upset the apple cart in AJ’s back garden.

What time is it on?

The undercard gets underway at 6pm with the main event following at around 10.30pm.

How can I watch it?

All of the action is being broadcasted on DAZN with their coverage starting from 7pm. The event is not a pay-per-view attraction but will require viewers to sign up for the streaming service in order to view it.