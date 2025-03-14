



Anthony Joshua could redeem himself from last year’s defeat to Daniel Dubois. The British boxer was knocked out by ‘DDD’ at Wembley in their IBF heavyweight title fight in September. However, recent events suggest that a rematch may be on the cards. Dubois had been eyeing a bout with Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title following his latest victory, but first had to defeat Joseph Parker last month. Unfortunately, Dubois had to withdraw from his first title defence at the Kingdom Arena during fight week. This left Parker to obliterate last-minute replacement Martin Bakole, ending the match in the second round. Although Dubois kept his title due to his withdrawal, he has seemingly lost his chance to fight Usyk – with Parker now set to face the undefeated Ukrainian.

Reports also suggest that Dubois lost a staggering £7million as a result of pulling out of the fight, taking into account both his purse for the match and the money he spent on an extensive training camp. As Parker is currently the WBO’s interim heavyweight champion, the organisation has demanded that Usyk agree to a mandatory defence of his own title within 30 days before they initiate purse bid proceedings, reports the Mirror US. David Higgins, the promoter for Parker, has also made it crystal clear that his fighter is itching for a shot at the world title. Speaking to Sky Sports, Higgins said: “We have no idea whether or not it will happen next. But I can tell you this. I’ve spoken to Joseph Parker today and he would love to fight for a world title.

“He will fight anyone, anywhere for a world title. That’s his goal, to fight for a world title. Joseph is patiently waiting, keeping fit, and if an opportunity comes to fight for a title, he would love to grab it. We’d take it in a heartbeat.” Meanwhile, Usyk, who claimed a split-decision victory over Tyson Fury at Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Arena last May to become undisputed heavyweight champion, may opt to delay his quest to secure that title a second time. Instead, he might consider giving Parker the chance to challenge for his collection of WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and IBO belts. This development could pave the way for Joshua to seek a rematch against Dubois for the IBF crown. Notably vocal about his desire for a lucrative bout with Fury in 2025, Joshua’s plans took a turn when the ‘Gypsy King’ hung up his gloves after two defeats to Usyk last year.

Eddie Hearn from Matchroom Boxing discussed this prospect last month, noting: “I think the right thing to do would be to rematch Daniel Dubois, I think that’s what he would like to do, to have another shot at the world heavyweight championship. We want to fight Tyson Fury but know he’s retired at the moment.” At 35 and already a two-time world heavyweight champion, Joshua is gunning for one final shot at a belt. Should he triumph over Dubois, AJ may get a third crack at Usyk, with aspirations to become the undisputed champion himself – despite suffering two defeats to the 38-year-old Ukrainian in the past. In support of the heavyweight showdown, former world champ Johnny Nelson wrote in his Sky Sports column: “Daniel Dubois, if he wants to surprise us with a big announcement – he’s fighting Anthony Joshua. That’s the only person Anthony Joshua should be talking about fighting to redeem himself.

“Because Tyson Fury’s taken himself off the dance floor. So in reality for Anthony Joshua it should be Daniel Dubois. If Daniel Dubois is not fighting Usyk next, why wouldn’t it be Anthony Joshua? He’s not injured, there’s no issue why he shouldn’t fight him. “There’s no argument why and that’s on the table. It would be a big fight. Common sense would say Anthony Joshua against Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker against Oleksandr Usyk. And then we’ll see who’s left standing at the end.”





