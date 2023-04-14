Anthony Joshua drug test claims addressed by VADA in statement | Boxing | Sport

However, claims were made in the aftermath of Joshua’s win over Franklin that the two-time world champion had failed a drug test. Joshua has faced such accusations before, with Jarrell Miller accusing the Brit, 33, of steroid use in the build-up to their scheduled June 2019 meeting, which was later called off when Miller was refused a licence by the New York State’s Athletic Commission due to a failed drugs test.
Vada has since confirmed that both Joshua and his opponent Franklin passed drug testing. It is an independent organisation founded to offer and promote effective anti-doping. “Congratulations to @JermaineFrankl6 @anthonyjoshua for successfully completing @Vada_Testing through their April 1,2023 bout,” a tweet on Vada’s official account read.
Joshua’s win, albeit in underwhelming fashion, may have put him back on track for another shot at a heavyweight world title. Unbeaten Tyson Fury holds the WBC belt, while Usyk has the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles, which he won off Joshua and later defended.
There’s a theory that Joshua is one of four top heavyweights being lined up for a series of fights in the highly lucrative Middle East. talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan – former Crystal Palace owner – has a new theory that Joshua could be set to announce a huge fight with Wilder, while Fury faces Andy Ruiz Jr before going on to take on Usyk.
He said on the talkBOXING show: “There’s a lingering observation and, I suppose rumour, that’s seeded I think in some substance – that there is a series of fights being arranged in the Middle East that involve Fury, Usyk, Joshua and Wilder.
“Three fights being made which is Fury vs Usyk, Wilder vs Joshua and the two winners of those fights meeting again in the Middle East for the ultimate showdown. That would align with the dynamic of the reasons why Anthony Joshua isn’t fighting until December. The second part of this equation that I’m understanding is potentially in the offing is that Fury needs to fight.
“He won’t have fought since December, he can’t be out for a year. He will [fight in the summer]. What I’m led to believe is he will get out against Andy Ruiz. “When you see that make-up, if it were to be that way, money talks. And if the Middle Eastern guys are really doing this, then they will throw the money at it and the fights will happen.”