Anthony Joshua drug test claims addressed by VADA in statement | Boxing | Sport





However, claims were made in the aftermath of Joshua’s win over Franklin that the two-time world champion had failed a drug test. Joshua has faced such accusations before, with Jarrell Miller accusing the Brit, 33, of steroid use in the build-up to their scheduled June 2019 meeting, which was later called off when Miller was refused a licence by the New York State’s Athletic Commission due to a failed drugs test. Vada has since confirmed that both Joshua and his opponent Franklin passed drug testing. It is an independent organisation founded to offer and promote effective anti-doping. “Congratulations to @JermaineFrankl6 @anthonyjoshua for successfully completing @Vada_Testing through their April 1,2023 bout,” a tweet on Vada’s official account read. Joshua’s win, albeit in underwhelming fashion, may have put him back on track for another shot at a heavyweight world title. Unbeaten Tyson Fury holds the WBC belt, while Usyk has the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles, which he won off Joshua and later defended.

There’s a theory that Joshua is one of four top heavyweights being lined up for a series of fights in the highly lucrative Middle East. talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan – former Crystal Palace owner – has a new theory that Joshua could be set to announce a huge fight with Wilder, while Fury faces Andy Ruiz Jr before going on to take on Usyk. He said on the talkBOXING show: “There’s a lingering observation and, I suppose rumour, that’s seeded I think in some substance – that there is a series of fights being arranged in the Middle East that involve Fury, Usyk, Joshua and Wilder.









