Anthony Joshua could be ordered to face Martin Bakole in a WBA final eliminator bout after his crossover clash with Francis Ngannou in March. Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom, who represents Bakole, claims the major sanctioning body may order a final eliminator between their No 1 ranked fighter (Bakole) and No 2 ranked fighter (Joshua) after Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury square off for the WBA, IBF, WBO and WBC titles on February 17.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Shalom said: “The WBA may order a final eliminator and we are waiting on direction from them. The aim for Martin is to fight early in the year and continue his impressive run. I’m looking forward to seeing him fully fit, when he will look even more devastating.

“Of course Anthony Joshua is No 2 [in the WBA rankings] and so it would make sense that the fight would be ordered – and Martin would be ready. Martin remains the most avoided heavyweight in the world and his recent performances have only added to that.

“We’re looking forward to a big year for Martin, who will inevitably fight for world titles in the not-so-distant future.” Joshua is expected to face Filip Hrgovic for the soon-to-be vacated IBF strap at some point in 2024 so a WBA final eliminator with Bakole seems unlikely at this stage.