



Anthony Joshua has revealed he could fight American boxer Deontay Wilder on the same night as Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk in what would be one of the biggest events in boxing history. The potential double bill has already been labeled as a “mega card,” although is yet to be officially confirmed.

The fight night comes amid Fury and Usyk’s heavyweight bout that was agreed in October. The pair will compete for the undisputed title – with Fury being the current holder of the WBC belt, and Usyk holding the WBA, WBO and IBF titles – and after Fury has fought Francis Ngannou. Joshua is scheduled to fight Wilder having recently defeated Robert Helenius and Jermaine Franklin this year. Wilder is the obvious opponent for the former two-time unified world heavyweight champion, with the American last competing in October 2022 where he also fought, and defeated, Helenius. Reports that all four fighters could compete on the same night come following a recent admission from Joshua. “They want to put Usyk-Fury, Joshua-Wilder on the same night. That might not happen until April,” Joshua said, speaking ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

“When Fury gets [through] Ngannou, it is going to be late October, early November, so I doubt he will now prepare of Usyk and fight in December, it’s too short,” Joshua added. “So the next window will probably be in March-April, so that’s probably when the undisputed fight will potentially happen. Then obviously what we are being told is they want to make it a mega card and they like the sound of Joshua v Wilder on the same card as well.” Before any such bout, Fury will have to face former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou first. The pair will touch gloves on Oct. 28 in Riyadh in a bout that will not go towards either fighter’s records.

Joshua went on to claim that he plans to fight this December at the 02 or Wembley Arena in London, but it is unclear who his opponent could be. “It won’t be a championship fighter – which is Usyk and Fury,” he said. “It won’t be none of them guys and I am not too sure about the Wilder situation.” Joshua added that no date has been set for his bout against Wilder. “It feels like a land grab at the moment,” he said. “Some fighters want to maximise their revenue. When I first started, you start, you build up your record, you fight and then you fight the big fights. “But it is like, ‘Where can we get the most money for the fight?’ And they want to go to Saudi Arabia so they are waiting for the undisputed fight. For my career, I have got to stay busy. And in terms of an opponent for December we have got to find the right opponent.”





